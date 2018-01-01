The 3km-long Pulau Mantanani Besar (Big Mantanani Island) and Pulau Mantanani Kecil (Little Mantanani Island) are two little flecks of land fringed by bleach-blond sand and ringed by a halo of colourful coral, about 25km off the coast of northwest Sabah (about 40km northwest of Kota Belud). Dugongs are spotted here from time to time, as is the rare Scops owl. The 1000-odd islanders are Bajau sea gypsies, who have been in the news recently because of their opposition to resorts buying up land for development and the imminent possibility they might be forcibly relocated by the government.

Read More

Overnight options include the excellent Mari Mari Backpackers Lodge, operated by Riverbug. Guests are placed in raised stilt chalets around a white-sand beach. There are also dorms with shared bathrooms. Diving and snorkelling activities feature high on the itinerary list, but this is also a lovely tropical escape if you just want to chill. It's possible to be picked up from KK and taken to Kota Belud from where you catch a speedboat (included) to the island for one night before being returned to Kota Belud for 6.30pm the next day. Rates start at RM442 for a dorm and RM552 per person for a twin room. Mari Mari also has its own dive centre offering PADI courses.

For more luxury, head to Bembaran Dive Lodge with larger, more comfortable cabanas and a private beach and cafe. They too have a decent dive school and offer refresher courses, open-water courses and snorkelling.

Wi-fi is very iffy on the island and there are just a few shops, but this is a chance to cut free of the outside world for a few days. You can night kayak and night-dive here, birdwatch or take a sunset cruise.

Read Less