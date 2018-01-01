Welcome to Pulau Mantanani
Overnight options include the excellent Mari Mari Backpackers Lodge, operated by Riverbug. Guests are placed in raised stilt chalets around a white-sand beach. There are also dorms with shared bathrooms. Diving and snorkelling activities feature high on the itinerary list, but this is also a lovely tropical escape if you just want to chill. It's possible to be picked up from KK and taken to Kota Belud from where you catch a speedboat (included) to the island for one night before being returned to Kota Belud for 6.30pm the next day. Rates start at RM442 for a dorm and RM552 per person for a twin room. Mari Mari also has its own dive centre offering PADI courses.
For more luxury, head to Bembaran Dive Lodge with larger, more comfortable cabanas and a private beach and cafe. They too have a decent dive school and offer refresher courses, open-water courses and snorkelling.
Wi-fi is very iffy on the island and there are just a few shops, but this is a chance to cut free of the outside world for a few days. You can night kayak and night-dive here, birdwatch or take a sunset cruise.