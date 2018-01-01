Welcome to Semporna

The main reason to come to Semporna is to get yourself over to the Semporna Archipelago, a short boat journey away. The dive companies are all conveniently located in the same street, and many have a dive centre at the resorts on Mabul island. If you've booked your dive and stay from KK already, you'll be picked up from the airport by your respective tour company and spirited straight to Semporna's port to take you to your end destination, so there's no need to stay a night here.

Read More