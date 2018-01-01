Welcome to Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park
Diving in the park (especially around Gaya and Sapi) – with a dizzying 364 species of fish found here – may bring you into contact with blue-ringed octopus, black-tip reef shark, shape-shifting cuttlefish. And, if you're here between November to February, it's possible you might sight a whale shark. Borneo Dream and Downbelow both run PADI Open Water diving programs on Pulau Gaya.
Top experiences in Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park
Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park activities
Private Tour: Gaya Island Hike and Zipline
After pickup from your hotel in Kota Kinabalu, your guide will whisk you away by private minivan to the Jesselton jetty for a 20-minute boat ride to Pulau Gaya (Gaya Island), the largest of the five islands that make up Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park.When you reach Gaya, embark on 1.5-hour hike through the dense tropical jungle. Trek along a 1-mile (1.6-km) trail with your guide, gazing up at 100-foot-tall (30-meter) trees, listening for the trill of hornbills, and looking for native flora, fauna and wildlife. Ratan plants, bamboo trees and wild mushrooms frame the footpath as lizards scamper by.After your hike, gear up for an exciting zipline ride! Receive a safety briefing, put on your equipment and take off across 820 feet (250 meters) of zipline cable, soaring at blazing speeds of up to 40 mph (65 kph). Soak up aerial views of Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park and cross the calm 328-foot (100-meter) channel dividing the Gaya and Sapi islands, looking down on cerulean waters dotted by forested isles.Zip down to a safe landing on Sapi and have free time to relax, soak up the scenery and purchase lunch in town on your own. At the end of your eco-adventure, board the boat and cruise back to the mainland, where you'll be transferred by private minivan back to your hotel.
PADI Scuba Diving from Kota Kinabalu
After a hotel pickup from Kota Kinabalu, travel to the Jesselton Point ferry terminal. From here, it’s about a 20-minute speedboat ride to Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park (TARP), home to the five pristine protected islands of Pulau Manukan, Pulau Gaya, Pulau Sapi, Pulau Mamutik and Pulau Sulug. It's also where you'll discover some of the world’s best scuba diving, especially for beginners. Before making two dives, receive a step-by-step introduction to scuba diving, and learn how to suit up and use your diving equipment from your PADI-certified instructor. No prior experience is necessary and you can expect to receive personalized attention. Each instructor only works with a total of four divers at any given time. If you are more advanced and want to join, no problem! No challenging diving takes place during the experience, but divers of all abilities are sure to find the park stunning to explore. After a briefing, follow your dive guide into chest-high water in the ocean to learn emergency procedures and basic scuba diving skills such as how to breathe, equalize the air spaces in your body, and clear your mask. Following an overview of the skills you’ve learned, it’s time for the first dive. Enter from the beach to swim out to a training reef no deeper than 39 feet (12 meters). There is less coral but plenty of amazing fish to see during this practice session, which lasts 30-45 minutes. And don't fret about being in unfamiliar waters — your instructor remains close at all times.Back on shore, hop aboard the speedboat for a ride to one of the islands where you can purchase lunch and rest. (Bottled water is provided on the boat.) After lunch, take your afternoon dive from the boat, descending to a maximum depth of 39 feet (12 meters). Over the course of this 45-minute dive, with little or no current, take in the topography of the site — reef made of soft and hard corals where nudibranchs, pufferfish, lionfish, stingrays, sea stars, cuttlefish and moray eels are among the macro marine life you might see. Search for schools of barracuda and snapper, all seven species of clownfish, and sea turtles as you kick around the underwater paradise.Once you’ve completed both dives, you’re returned to the jetty and dropped off at your selected hotel in the afternoon.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.
2-Tank Dive in Tunku Abdul Rahman Park
After pickup from selected hotels in Kota Kinabalu, hop into a speedboat with your crew, dive guides and provided gear. Only 15 minutes by boat from Sabah, the Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park (TARP) offers plenty of dive sites suitable for certified beginner to experienced divers. Speed away to Manukan Island, aka Pulau Manukan, one of five idyllic isles in TARP including Gaya, Sapi, Mamutik and Sulug. Lunch can be purchased at Jesselton Point before departure. Alternatively, local stores on Manuka Island sell sandwiches and fried rice plates. Bottled water is provided. You'll visit two dive sites for a maximum of 45 minutes each, with one hour on the surface in between each dive. Average depth ranges from 16–33 feet (5–10 meters); maximum diving depth is 59 feet (18 meters), with good visibility between 33–49 feet (10–15 meters). Expect little or no current.Follow your divemaster into the water and search for schools of barracuda and snapper, plus all seven species of clownfish that swim among the soft and hard corals. Macro marine life is most common in these waters, such as nudibranchs, pufferfish, lionfish, stingrays, starfish, cuttlefish and moray eels. There are plenty of larger animals, too: stingrays, hawksbill or green turtles, and the occasional blue-spotted octopus. Once you’ve completed the dives, you’re taken back to shore and dropped off at your selected hotel.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.