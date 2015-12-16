Welcome to Pulau Perhentian
Imagine crystal-clear waters, reflecting turquoise skies and perfect for diving and snorkelling, jungles thick and fecund, and beaches with blindingly white sand. At night, beach bonfires and phosphorescence in the water illuminate the velvety black fabric of darkness, and myriad stars are mirrored above. The Perhentians offer all this and more.
There are two main islands, Kecil (‘Small’), popular with the younger backpacker crowd, and Besar (‘Large’), with higher standards of accommodation and a more relaxed ambience. Boats can take you out to five smaller islands for day trips.
