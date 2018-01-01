Half Day Private Kampung and Firefly Watching with Dinner

Malaysia’s capital offers sufficient possibilities to get the smell, taste and feeling of what the country depicts as the frontrunner to represent modern Malaysia. Visitors may see only a glimpse of what makes Malaysia such a multi-versed tourism destination yet exploration further away often gives visitors a feeling of the traditional side of this country. Our late afternoon and evening exploration of the Selangor province with its laid-back capital is merely one example of what one can expect when venturing away from the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur. Your guide / driver will be waiting for you at your hotel lobby at around 16:00 hrs for a leisurely private drive out of the city and in direction of the State of Selangor. This easy drive takes around 1 hour before we reach the main town of Kuala Selangor. A diverse town where authentic rural life still plays an important role and where income out of fishing and farming comprise of the majority of the region’s revenue. Besides this, large parts of the state and surrounding Kuala Selangor are now used for the high-in-demand palm oil and rubber cultivation. We head up to Bukit Melawati, once the home base for two forts and now the perfect spot to get a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape and see ships coming, going and passing by the town through the Strait of Melaka. Customers may get the chance to see the shy yet friendly sliver leaf monkeys roaming around freely. When you know that fish and seafood is caught in abundance, what better way to try out these delicacies yourself? Dinner will be served at one of the leading seafood restaurants in Kuala Selangor before we head upstream to watch (hopefully) the thousands of fireflies twinkling in the dark along the thick mangrove trees. The boat will sail up and down from Kg. Kuantan where we sail partially over the Selangor River’s estuary, the best place to start this mesmerizing trip of flickering lights in the darkness. We return back to the pier where your driver awaits to bring you back in comfort back to Kuala Lumpur, where we expect to reach your hotel at around 22:00 hrs.