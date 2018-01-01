Welcome to Kuantan
Private Day Tour to Elephant Orphanage Sanctuary
You will be picked up from your hotel in Kuala Lumpur at 9am and we will head to Kuala Gandah, Pahang. The 2 hour drive from Kuala Lumpur will pass by the iconic Batu Caves in Gombak. Batu Caves is a massive limestone outcrop, its interiors are home to a Hindu shrine lined with different deities. The shrine itself is located deep inside the high caverns which take 272 steps to reach. You will stop for 30 minutes for opportunity to take photo and you can also see many monkey in the main complex.Along the journey, you will see some village homes, winding roads and some stalls selling local fruits. We will stop for lunch at 12pm before enter the Kuala Gandah Elephant Sanctuary. You will take 5 minute walk to the elephant inclusion where five rehabilitated elephants are kept for visitors to see.You will see a documentary movie on these wild animals and how the local team rescue them. You’ll travel back to your Kuala Lumpur hotel in the air-conditioned private vehicle with some amazing experience that you will remember for your life time.
Malaysia 7-Day Tour from Kuala Lumpur
You’ll find a variety of scenic coastal villages, traditional cottage industries and unique cultural attractions on this 7-day tour of Malaysia. Relax aboard a comfortable coach round-trip from Kuala Lumpur hotels, with the option to book a late evening flight (own expense) from the Kuantan airport to your next destination on Day 6 or to return to the capital by coach on Day 7. (Upgrade your tour to include airport transfers in Kuantan or Kuala Lumpur.)Enjoy single, twin or triple-share accommodations in 3-, 4- and 5-star hotels with buffet breakfast included. After touring the sights, you’ll have plenty of time to relax in the gardens, pools and picturesque grounds at each popular resort.
Mangrove Cruise in Cherating
At your selected departure time, embark on your 1.5-hour mangrove cruise on the Cherating River, located roughly 3 hours from Kuala Lumpur and just 40 minutes from the Kuantan airport. A short safety briefing is provided before you set off through the peaceful channels in search of area wildlife.Along the way, your guide points out local flora and fauna such as various mangrove trees in addition to crabs, fish, lizards, snakes, birds, and monkeys that inhabit the tree-line swamps. Learn about the importance of mangrove conservation in preventing erosion and preserving this coastal region of Malaysia.After the cruise, you will be returned to the original departure point.
Half Day Private Kampung and Firefly Watching with Dinner
Malaysia’s capital offers sufficient possibilities to get the smell, taste and feeling of what the country depicts as the frontrunner to represent modern Malaysia. Visitors may see only a glimpse of what makes Malaysia such a multi-versed tourism destination yet exploration further away often gives visitors a feeling of the traditional side of this country. Our late afternoon and evening exploration of the Selangor province with its laid-back capital is merely one example of what one can expect when venturing away from the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur. Your guide / driver will be waiting for you at your hotel lobby at around 16:00 hrs for a leisurely private drive out of the city and in direction of the State of Selangor. This easy drive takes around 1 hour before we reach the main town of Kuala Selangor. A diverse town where authentic rural life still plays an important role and where income out of fishing and farming comprise of the majority of the region’s revenue. Besides this, large parts of the state and surrounding Kuala Selangor are now used for the high-in-demand palm oil and rubber cultivation. We head up to Bukit Melawati, once the home base for two forts and now the perfect spot to get a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape and see ships coming, going and passing by the town through the Strait of Melaka. Customers may get the chance to see the shy yet friendly sliver leaf monkeys roaming around freely. When you know that fish and seafood is caught in abundance, what better way to try out these delicacies yourself? Dinner will be served at one of the leading seafood restaurants in Kuala Selangor before we head upstream to watch (hopefully) the thousands of fireflies twinkling in the dark along the thick mangrove trees. The boat will sail up and down from Kg. Kuantan where we sail partially over the Selangor River’s estuary, the best place to start this mesmerizing trip of flickering lights in the darkness. We return back to the pier where your driver awaits to bring you back in comfort back to Kuala Lumpur, where we expect to reach your hotel at around 22:00 hrs.