Welcome to Pulau Tiga National Park
Top experiences in Pulau Tiga National Park
Pulau Tiga National Park activities
Borneo Encompassed
Few travel opportunities are as rare or special as the one to really get out there and explore the must-be-seen-to-be-believed nature and wildlife of the island of Borneo. Start at its heights by summiting UNESCO-designated Mt Kinabalu before descending into the mind-blowing caves of Gunung Mulu National Park. Throw in some unconventional cultural moments like drifting along the water by long boat and overnighting in an Iban longhouse of the Malay people and you've got 16 days of adventure that'll remain with you forever.
Borneo & Mt Kinabalu Encompassed
Want to see all of Sabah (seriously, like all of it)? Here are 17 days that'll check off every possible box you could hope to throughout this tropical paradise. Summit Kinabalu, explore the perfect island of Pulau Tiga (where they shot a season of Survivor), visit the inspiring Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre, and roam the charming cities of Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu. Don't come to Sabah without getting to see all of it. We got your ticket right here.
Western Borneo & Mt Kinabalu Experience
Leave it to the fascinating island of Borneo to show you an 11-day adventure through some of the most beautiful naturescapes anywhere in the world. Experience the sunrise from the highest peak on the island, Mt Kinabalu, home to over 100 mammals and more than 300 kinds of birds. Descend into the picturesque caves of Gunung Mulu National Park. Picnic in the rainforest. Travel by boat. Trek to a mud volcano. Borneo and its experiences are just waiting to get you dirty (and clean again).
Experience Borneo
For the adventurer who wants to see as much of Sabah as possible (and in two weeks, no less!) but doesn't want to summit Mt Kinabalu, this is your opportunity. Go for a dip in the awe-inspiring Wind and Clearwater caves of Gunung Mulu National Park. Opt to go snorkelling on the island haven of Pulau Tiga. Get up close and personal with the orangutans at a rehabilitation centre (selfie time!). Really though, you want Sabah? It's waiting for you.
Western Borneo Experience
This eight-day journey is perfect for the nature lover who wants to experience the beauty of Borneo while trekking and cruising through it. Trek through Gunung Mulu National Park and Camp 5, checking out Deer Cave as you go. Reward yourself with some relaxation and a picnic in the rainforest. Longboats and ferries will carry you along the Melinau River to the Wind and Clearwater caves, Kuala Litut, and the tropical island of Pulau Tiga, where you can spend your time snorkelling, kayaking, or visiting Snake Island. This tour is a perfect blend of activity and relaxation; exactly how time on an island should be spent.
Highlights of Borneo
We believe Borneo is for lovers. (Lovers of wildlife and adventure, that is!) You’ll traverse caves, trek through Gunung Mulu National Park, and search for orangutans and bats. In between all of that excitement, you’ll also have time to enjoy local fare, picnic in the rainforest, cruise the Melinau River, and spend a free day on the tropical island of Pulau Tiga, where you can snorkel, kayak, or simply kick back and catch some rays. Action and relaxation: The two ingredients for the perfect adventure.