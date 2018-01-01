The island of the Federal Territory of Labuan lies some 115km southwest of KK and only 50km northeast of BSB (Brunei). Shopping here is duty free, alcohol is cheap and the ferry connections are convenient, making Labuan an attractive destination for local travellers.

The sultan of Brunei ceded Labuan to the British in 1846 and it remained part of the empire for 115 years. The only interruption came during WWII, when the Japanese held the island for three years. Significantly, it was on Labuan that the Japanese forces in north Borneo surrendered at the end of the war, and the officers responsible for the death marches from Sandakan were tried here. There's a war cemetery and a peace park to mark these events.

Bandar Labuan is the main town and the transit point for ferries linking Kota Kinabalu and Brunei – the best way to travel between the two countries.

