Welcome to Keningau

If you have a bent for the bucolic, you'll probably want to skip Keningau – this busy service town has a touch of urban sprawl about it, and most visitors only pass through to pick up transport, use an ATM or stock up on supplies. As far as attractions go, you might check out Taipaek-gung, a colourful Chinese temple in the middle of town, or the large tamu (market) held every Thursday.

Read More