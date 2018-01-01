Welcome to Keningau
For a sleepover, try Hotel Juta, which towers over the busy town centre. It's convenient to transport, banking and shopping needs, and rooms are nicely appointed in the Western business style. There is a restaurant on the premises. Shabbier options include the nearby Crown Hotel.
There are eight daily express buses to/from KK (RM15, two hours) and four to/from Tenom (RM10, one hour). These buses stop at the Bumiputra Express stop on the main road across from the Shell station. Minivans and share taxis operate from several places in town, including a stop just north of the express bus stop; they all leave when full. There are services to/from KK (RM50, two hours), Ranau (RM30, three hours) and Tenom (RM12, one hour).
