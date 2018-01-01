This turquoise-haloed coral atoll, some 300km northwest of KK, is actually man-made, constructed for the Malaysian Navy, and debated between scubaholics as one of the top ten dive sites in the world. However what lies beneath what is now an exclusive diving resort could only have been created by nature: think Technicolor reefs teeming with gorgonian fans, excellent visibility, and impossibly steep walls down to 2000km. Beyond the macro fish found in its 20m deep lagoon – seahorses, pipefish, cuttlefish and batfish – large pelagics to the outer walls include hammerhead, grey reef, leopard, thresher, silvertip and whale shark; as well as orca, dolphin, manta and devil ray.

Keep in mind that there is no decompression chamber at Layang Layang, so don't press your luck while underwater. The resort only provides air – no nitrox.

The island's location offers absolute isolation; luckily there is an airstrip with regular flights from Kota Kinabalu, which is the only mode of transport for guests visiting Layang Layang. Isolation doesn't come cheap, especially when mixed with high luxury.

Avillion Layang Layang Resort is the only digs and it's all about scuba, with five daily meals scheduled around dives. The standard rooms are very comfortable, with air-con, TV, private verandahs and hot-water showers. The all-inclusive packages include accommodation, food, 12 boat dives and tank usage. Be warned, nondivers: besides a little snorkelling, there's nothing for you to do here but sunbathe.

The resort operates its own Antonov 26 aircraft, which flies every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday between KK and Layang Layang. The flight over from KK in this barebones Russian prop plane is a big part of the adventure. The return flight costs US$408, which is not included in the accommodation-food-dive package.

