The best way to see this white palace is to take the road off Jln Pekeliling behind and to the north of Lipis Centrepoint Complex. A large rambutan tree stands near the entrance to the main gate. A very pleasant walk also starts on the other road south and behind Lipis Centrepoint Complex. Follow the road up the hill where the sign says ‘Driving Range Lipis’ and you will soon pass Istana Hinggap on your right.