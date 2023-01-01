Clifford School is a grand public building near the river that began life as the Anglo-Chinese School in 1913. During the occupation, the school served as the headquarters of the Kempetai (the Japanese secret police). The main yellow heritage building is to the left as you walk towards the complex; beyond lies a lovely sports field and to your right, another heritage building. You can enter the school grounds and wander around, but ask at the gate first.
Clifford School
Pahang & Tioman Island
