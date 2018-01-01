Welcome to Danum Valley Conservation Area

Flowing like a series of dark, mossy ripples over 440 sq km of central Sabah, the Danum Valley Conservation Area is like something out a children’s story book: the sheer spectrum of furry and scaled friends you find within its dipterocarp forest is mind-blowing: orangutan, tarsier, sambar deer, bearded pig, flying squirrel, king cobra, proboscis monkey, red-leaf monkey, gibbon and pygmy elephant (to name a few). The area is also known for its medium-sized cats, with the beautifully marked clouded leopard spotted on night drives, as well as the flat-headed cat, marbled cat, leopard cat and cartoon-like bay cat. This almost impenetrable arboreal fortress is watered by Sungai Segama and shaded by 70m-high old-growth canopy and 1093m-high Mt Danum. Recognised as one of the world's most complex ecosystems, astonishingly, a new species of plant is found by scientists here every week. Your alarm clock is the melodic ray gun 'zap' of dawn gibbons and the chainsaw drone of cicadas, your bedtime cue the shrill of crickets and your aching calves (which will have done so much trekking, they'll be marching you to sleep).

