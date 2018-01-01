Welcome to Danum Valley Conservation Area
This pristine rainforest is currently under the protection of Yayasan Sabah, a semigovernmental organisation tasked with both protecting and utilising the forest resources of Sabah. They say that at any given time, there are over a hundred scientists doing research in the Danum Valley. Accommodation has been expanded so more travellers can experience its rare delights with a capacity of up to 135 people. See the website of the South East Asia Rainforest Research (www.searrp.org) for more information on research occurring in the valley.
There are two lodging options in the Danum Valley: the Borneo Rainforest Lodge (BRL), and the Danum Valley Field Centre. You absolutely must have accommodation arranged with one of them before you visit – no dropping in. Danum is a jungle, and while one person's night drive/day walk might yield multiple sightings, another's can be sparse; it really is the luck of the draw.
2-Night Danum Valley Borneo Rainforest Lodge Adventure
Sabah's largest protected lowland rainforest, the Danum Valley Conservation Area has 43,800 hectares of pristine and undisturbed tropical flora and fauna. This vibrant rainforest is also home to more than 340 species of birds, 124 species of mammals, 72 species of reptiles, 56 species of amphibians and a staggering 200 species of plants per hectare. The Danum Valley Conservation Area is also flagged as an Important Birds Area (IBA); IBAs are sites of international importance for conserving birds and other biodiversity. All wildlife and plants are protected within this area.Here, visitors also get the chance to visit an ancient Kadazandusun burial site, complete with belian coffins and ceramic spirit jars. Three burial sites have been discovered in Danum Valley—two near the field center and one below the cliff, overlooking Borneo Rainforest Lodge.Day 01 (L, D)Meet and Greet at Lahad Datu Airport upon arrival and proceed to for registration and briefing. Thereafter, depart at approximately 9:30am for a 2.5 hour overland journey on gravel road to Danum Valley Borneo Rain forest Lodge. This is the largest protected area of the rain forest in Sabah.Check in at the Lodge upon arrival. After lunch, you will watch an introduction slideshow of the rain forest at the Conference Room. Your first adventure will be an afternoon trek – introduction to the forest through “Nature Trails” and tree top “Canopy Walkway” 300m in length and 26m at the highest point for a close-up observation of the rain forest.Dinner at the Lodge. After dinner, enjoy a night drive in an open-top vehicle in search of nocturnal animals. Return to jungle lodge and overnight. Day 02 (B, L, D)After breakfast, we will proceed for a morning jungle trek to the Kadazandusun burial site known as the “Coffin Cliffs” before proceeding to the View Point for a bird’s eye view of the area. Descend to the jacuzzi pool and if the weather permits, you could take a refreshing dip in the cold, unpolluted rain forest stream.Return to lodge for lunch. This will be followed by afternoon jungle trek or go for a relaxing session of ‘tubing’ down the Danum River.After dinner, proceed for night walk in search for more nocturnal animals. Return to the jungle lodge and overnight. Day 03 (B, L)Breakfast at the Lodge. Morning at own leisure. After lunch, check out and depart for Lahad Datu Airport for your onward flight.