Soavoanio Coconut Plantation

This enormous coconut plantation extends across 50 sq km, where the trees march away into the distance in strict lines. On the two-hour visit you will see germination, seedlings and processing of the nuts into copra and coconut oil. Beehives produce coconut-flavoured honey. Tours are in French only, so hire a guide from the Office Régional du Tourisme de la SAVA and go with your own vehicle.

The tour begins at the plant nursery for an explanation of hybridisation, to see the seedlings and small trees, and to taste the milk and the jelly-like flesh. You'll need transport to get there.

It's one of the world's largest coconut plantations, producing 19 millions nuts in 2018.