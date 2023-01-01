Parc National Marojejy

This is one of Madagascar’s flagship parks. Consisting of more than 550 sq km of pristine mountainous rainforest, it covers the Marojejy massif, an area of magnificent scenery. Attractions here are the highly endangered silky sifaka alongside 10 other lemur species and myriad plants, birds and insects. It's accessible to those who want a fairly easy nature walk as well as those looking for a climbing challenge through several levels of montane rainforest.

In 2007 the park was designated a Unesco World Heritage Site. It's easy to access from Sambava or Andapa.