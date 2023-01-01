Ambodimanga village, 10.5km south of Andapa, is one of several villages participating in this project. Help with agricultural chores, watch dancing, learn to cook rice Malagasy-style and generally take part in village life. You can also stay in a traditional house. Contact the Office Régional du Tourisme de la SAVA in Sambava to book a stay.

The entrance fees include transfers from Andapa, fee for the women's associations for folk dancing, a guide, entrance to the plantations and full board and lodging in the village.