Maison de la Vanille

Northern Madagascar

In peak vanilla season (June to January), this is an interesting place to learn about processing vanilla in the large workroom at the back of the shop. It's free, but a purchase is appreciated: choose from heavenly scented vanilla beans and pretty wooden, raffia or tin boxes to store them, cloves, coffee and pepper, as well as vanilla-flavoured rum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Parc National Marojejy

    26.52 MILES

    This is one of Madagascar’s flagship parks. Consisting of more than 550 sq km of pristine mountainous rainforest, it covers the Marojejy massif, an area…

  • Soavoanio Coconut Plantation

    Soavoanio Coconut Plantation

    5.22 MILES

    This enormous coconut plantation extends across 50 sq km, where the trees march away into the distance in strict lines. On the two-hour visit you will see…

  • Volamaitso

    Volamaitso

    7.93 MILES

    The affable Jean Michel Besinoa delights in showing off his 70,000-sq-metre plantation featuring cocoa, pepper, ginger, two types of turmeric and various…

  • Parc Ranoala

    Parc Ranoala

    5.39 MILES

    This NGO protects the environment by planting indigenous forest trees and spices in its nursery. Tours of the 40,000-sq-metre site are led by Jean-Pascal…

