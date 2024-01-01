Maison de la Vanille

In peak vanilla season (June to January), this is an interesting place to learn about processing vanilla in the large workroom at the back of the shop. It's free, but a purchase is appreciated: choose from heavenly scented vanilla beans and pretty wooden, raffia or tin boxes to store them, cloves, coffee and pepper, as well as vanilla-flavoured rum.
