Meaning 'hill of perfumes', the Domaine d'Ambohimanitra produces various types of vanilla on its 60 hectares along with cinnamon, ravintsara, allspice and cloves. On a 2½-hour visit you will learn about production and processing and get to plant a vanilla vine. Lunch at the gracious colonial farmhouse is included. Tours are in English. Book two or three days in advance. Minimum of two participants.

Visits are best between May and February, and especially from August when the vanilla is in flower.

Three lodges were being built at the time of our visit. The views down to the sea are stupendous and the whole place has a refined and relaxing air.

The farm has ultrahigh security as vanilla is so valuable. It lies 50km south of Sambava.