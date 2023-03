A simple, two-room museum on the upper floor of the Cultural Centre tells an incredible history: the forced deportation of Lithuanians to Siberia and the bravery of partisan fighters against Soviet rule. Items like fur-lined skis and ornaments carved during exile bring to life their stories of struggle.

The Cultural Center also hosts beautiful classical concerts during Druskininkai's Summer with MK Čiurlionis festival (mid-June to September).