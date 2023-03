The 112-sq-km Čepkeliai reserve, the largest area of untouched nature in Lithuania, is a glorious wet wilderness of bogs, black alder swamps, Cladinoso-callunosa forest and lakes, home to more than 4000 species of animals and plants (including lynx and wolves).

Visits are limited: apply and pay the necessary fees at the Marcinkonys Visitor Centre. Between April and June, visits to the nature reserve are only possible with accredited guides.