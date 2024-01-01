Mineralinio Vandens Biuvetė

The magical powers of local mineral water can be tested at the Dzūkija Fountain, inside the Mineralinio Vandems Biuvetė, a round green building with mosaic floor and stained-glass windows on the footpath running along the Nemunas River. Of particular note is a 1960s image of Eglė, Queen of Serpents.
