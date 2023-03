Towering over Priskėlimo aikštė is the 75m spire of the Peter & Paul Cathedral, Lithuania’s second highest. It was constructed between 1595 and 1625 from the proceeds of the sale of four-year-old bulls donated by local farmers. Legend says that the hillock it stands on was created from sand and dust, which blew over a dead ox that wandered into Šiauliai, sat down and died.