To the east of the town centre stands Frenkelis Villa, built in art-nouveau style in 1908 for the then leather baron of Šiauliai. It survived WWII unscathed and was used as a military hospital by the Soviets from 1944 until 1993, at which time it was turned over to the city. The exterior has been spruced up, and the interior has been lovingly restored to its former glory, with dark-wood panelling and period furniture featuring heavily throughout.