Cat-lovers will certainly want to venture out to this museum southeast of the centre to see an unusual collection of feline memorabilia, including endless displays of porcelain cats and photogenic felines on the walls. There are even a couple of live cats on the premises that shadow you as you take in the various rooms.
Museum of Cats
Lithuania
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.89 MILES
Lithuania's fabled Hill of Crosses is a symbol of defiance as much as a pilgrimage site. More than 100,000 crosses have been planted on this low hill,…
0.37 MILES
To the east of the town centre stands Frenkelis Villa, built in art-nouveau style in 1908 for the then leather baron of Šiauliai. It survived WWII…
0.9 MILES
Special exhibitions shine a spotlight on Lithuania's contemporary photography talent, while the gallery's permanent collection features photography from…
0.68 MILES
An endearing little museum devoted to vintage bicycles and Lithuanian cycling history is spread across three floors of a grim-looking tower block in…
1.14 MILES
Šiauliai was home to some of Lithuania’s first amateur radio operators in the 1920s, so it’s a fitting locale for this eclectic collection of radios, TVs…
0.74 MILES
Towering over Priskėlimo aikštė is the 75m spire of the Peter & Paul Cathedral, Lithuania’s second highest. It was constructed between 1595 and 1625 from…
0.54 MILES
A distinctive city landmark is the mammoth sundial, topped by a shining bronze statue of an archer in what has become known as ‘Sundial Sq’. It was built…
0.94 MILES
This attractive Catholic church has an unlikely onion dome – a reminder of its Russian origins.
Nearby Lithuania attractions
0.37 MILES
To the east of the town centre stands Frenkelis Villa, built in art-nouveau style in 1908 for the then leather baron of Šiauliai. It survived WWII…
0.54 MILES
A distinctive city landmark is the mammoth sundial, topped by a shining bronze statue of an archer in what has become known as ‘Sundial Sq’. It was built…
0.68 MILES
An endearing little museum devoted to vintage bicycles and Lithuanian cycling history is spread across three floors of a grim-looking tower block in…
0.74 MILES
Towering over Priskėlimo aikštė is the 75m spire of the Peter & Paul Cathedral, Lithuania’s second highest. It was constructed between 1595 and 1625 from…
0.9 MILES
Special exhibitions shine a spotlight on Lithuania's contemporary photography talent, while the gallery's permanent collection features photography from…
0.94 MILES
This attractive Catholic church has an unlikely onion dome – a reminder of its Russian origins.
1.14 MILES
Šiauliai was home to some of Lithuania’s first amateur radio operators in the 1920s, so it’s a fitting locale for this eclectic collection of radios, TVs…
7.89 MILES
Lithuania's fabled Hill of Crosses is a symbol of defiance as much as a pilgrimage site. More than 100,000 crosses have been planted on this low hill,…