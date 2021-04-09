Kėdainiai

Explore Kėdainiai

  • K

    Kėdainiai Regional Museum

    Housed inside a former 18th-century Carmelite monastery, this is a particularly thorough introduction to the history of the region and the town. Displays…

  • O

    Old Market Square

    Kėdainiai's Jewish community originally settled off this 15th-century market square in the first half of the 17th century. A wooden synagogue, built in…

  • H

    Holocaust Memorial

    When the Nazis took control of Lithuania in July 1941, they forced the Jews of Kėdainiai, Šėta and Žeimiai communities to move into a closed ghetto. On 28…

  • G

    Great Market Square

    The square is overlooked by a particularly photogenic trio of 17th-century merchants' houses as well as the impressive town hall with a rococo sun dial in…

  • J

    Janina Monkutė-Marks Museum-Gallery

    Born in Radviliškis, artist Janina Monkutė-Marks grew up in Kėdainiai and this museum showcases a permanent collection of her vibrant, joyful paintings…

  • A

    Arnett House

    This 17th-century building was once owned by the Scottish merchant John Arnett and now hosts craft demonstrations. Come here to learn about the…

