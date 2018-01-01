Amazing Latvia and Lithuania in 5 days

DAY 1 Arrival in Riga‘s airport. Private transfer to centrally located 4* hotel. Excursion in Riga Old Town. Enjoy the beauty of the ancient Hanseatic city, while strolling through the cobble-stone picturesque streets of the Old Town. In Old Riga you will see: Dome Cathedral, the Church of St. Peter, The House of Blackheads, the Cat House, Old City Walls, Old Riga Castle and much more. Overnight in the hotel„Europa Royale Riga“ 4* or similar. DAY 2 Morning departure to Klaipeda with en route stopto visit the holy site of Catholic Pilgrimage - The Hill of Crosses. This is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of the people and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. From here the Pope blessed people of Lithuania and Christian Europe. Later proceed to Palanga resort to visit the biggest Amber museum in world. Overnight at the hotel “Amberton Klaipeda” 4* or similar. DAY 3 Ferry from Klaipėda to Neringa - visit Juodkrante, climb the Hill of Witches decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian legends andfolk tales. Stop at a bird sanctuary. Further drive to Nida (30 km), a small old fishermen village famous for its majestic seashore sand dunes, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Evening arrival to Kaunas. Overnight at the hotel “Europa Royale Kaunas” 4* in Kaunas or similar. DAY 4 Morning sightseeing tour of Kaunas Old Town -second largest city and the capital of Lithuania between the World Wars. The tour includes: the Old Town of Kaunas with its St George's church, castle ruins, Theological seminary, the Town Hall Square, the Jesuit church, the Cathedral, the Church of Vytautas and the Perkunas House, Christ’s Resurrection Church. Afternoon departure to Trakai - the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Visit the 15th century Insular Trakai Castle. Later drive to Vilnius. Evening guided walking tour in Vilnius Old Town: Cathedral and it’s square, Gediminas Castle, Vilnius University campus, Pilies street with the 16- 18th century historical and architectural monuments, Gothic corner of Vilnius with St. Anne's and Bernardines churches, former Town Hall square, the Gates of Dawn with miraculous icon of Virgin Mary. Overnight. In 4* hotel „Artis“ or similar. DAY 5 Morning private transfer to the Riga's airport with en route stop at the Baroque Rundale Palace in Latvia created by legendary architect B. Rastrelli, with Baroque rose garden. End of the tour. Departure