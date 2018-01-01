Welcome to Kaunas
Private Kaunas and Pazaislis Monastery Tour
The M.K Ciurlionis Art Gallery and the Devil's Museum are nearby. Philosophical pictures by the Lithuanian artist and composer Mikalojus Konstantinas Ciurlionis (1875-1911) and some rather amusing devils will make your visit to Kaunas really unforgettable. Today it is the significant center of science, culture and industry.Also you'll visit Pazaislis Monastery of the 18th century. In the last years it became the Center of Culture. Because of its perfect acoustics many concerts take place there in Summer.
Private Tour of Kedainiai and Kaunas Old Town
According to the legend, the name of Kedainiai originated from a wealthy merchant Keidangen who had moved here from Kursas and established a small fishermen's village. Kedainiai was famous as a town of many nations, confessions and cultures.Walking along the narrow streets of the Old Town of Kedainiai you can admire magnificent history. On the way back you will visit the old town of Kaunas.
Kaunas Rumsiskes and Pazaislis Monastery Full Day Tour from Vilnius
Your private tour will start from Vilnius, where you and your group will first head to the open-air museum in Rumsiskes, a Lithuanian country-life museum with open-air expositions. Here you can explore dwelling houses and economic buildings, from different regions in Lithuania. After lunch, the tour continues to Kaunas, the second largest town in Lithuania, and the temporal capital of the country between the first and second world wars. The oldest part of Kaunas city is the Old Town, located to the east where the Nemunas and Neris rivers join. During the tour, you will visit most of the sites in the Old Town, including Kaunas Castle, St. George Church, Town Hall Square, the Jewish Quarter, and the Cathedral. The tour will finish at Pazaislis Monastery - a unique Baroque monument, considered to be one of the most beautiful examples of mature Baroque in Northern and Eastern Europe, and distinguished by the quality of its art.
Private Transfer from Riga to Kaunas or from Kaunas to Riga
Take this convenient private transfer from Riga to Kaunas or from Kaunas to Riga. Opt to be dropped off at a central location in central Kaunas or Riga hotel/ airport. The driver will meet you at the pick-up point in Riga/ Kaunas that you have specified and you will be taken to your centrally located Kaunas/ Riga hotel or other address that you specify.
Full Day Winter Adventure From Vilnius: Kicksledding and Sightseeing in Kaunas
The day starts with the pickup at your hotel in Vilnius. After driving to Kaunas (approx. 1:15 hour drive) first you will visit the jewel of Italian Baroque architecture in Lithuania - Pažaislis, founded in 16th century by nobleman and Lithuanian chancellor Pac became home of Calmaldolese Order monks. Once situated on the picturesque hill and named Monte Pacis - Hill of Peace, now monastery is located on the peninsula of artificial Kaunas Lagoon - reservoir. And this is your next stop on this tour: you will explore the shores of the frozen water while using kick-sledge and sledding between the cliffs, pine forests and wide horizons of ice. At the end of the adventure you will have a chance to warm up yourself with a cup of tea and slice of pie. Last but not least comes a cozy walk in Kaunas and its Old Town. Learn about the history of this important trade and fortress city, find out about its period of being Lithuanian capital and see the famous Town Hall and gothic Perkūnas House. At the end of the tour you will have a chance to have lunch in a traditional Lithuanian restaurant (not included). Drive back to Vilnius and say good bye to your guide after drop off near your hotel.
Amazing Latvia and Lithuania in 5 days
DAY 1 Arrival in Riga‘s airport. Private transfer to centrally located 4* hotel. Excursion in Riga Old Town. Enjoy the beauty of the ancient Hanseatic city, while strolling through the cobble-stone picturesque streets of the Old Town. In Old Riga you will see: Dome Cathedral, the Church of St. Peter, The House of Blackheads, the Cat House, Old City Walls, Old Riga Castle and much more. Overnight in the hotel„Europa Royale Riga“ 4* or similar. DAY 2 Morning departure to Klaipeda with en route stopto visit the holy site of Catholic Pilgrimage - The Hill of Crosses. This is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of the people and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. From here the Pope blessed people of Lithuania and Christian Europe. Later proceed to Palanga resort to visit the biggest Amber museum in world. Overnight at the hotel “Amberton Klaipeda” 4* or similar. DAY 3 Ferry from Klaipėda to Neringa - visit Juodkrante, climb the Hill of Witches decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian legends andfolk tales. Stop at a bird sanctuary. Further drive to Nida (30 km), a small old fishermen village famous for its majestic seashore sand dunes, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Evening arrival to Kaunas. Overnight at the hotel “Europa Royale Kaunas” 4* in Kaunas or similar. DAY 4 Morning sightseeing tour of Kaunas Old Town -second largest city and the capital of Lithuania between the World Wars. The tour includes: the Old Town of Kaunas with its St George's church, castle ruins, Theological seminary, the Town Hall Square, the Jesuit church, the Cathedral, the Church of Vytautas and the Perkunas House, Christ’s Resurrection Church. Afternoon departure to Trakai - the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Visit the 15th century Insular Trakai Castle. Later drive to Vilnius. Evening guided walking tour in Vilnius Old Town: Cathedral and it’s square, Gediminas Castle, Vilnius University campus, Pilies street with the 16- 18th century historical and architectural monuments, Gothic corner of Vilnius with St. Anne's and Bernardines churches, former Town Hall square, the Gates of Dawn with miraculous icon of Virgin Mary. Overnight. In 4* hotel „Artis“ or similar. DAY 5 Morning private transfer to the Riga's airport with en route stop at the Baroque Rundale Palace in Latvia created by legendary architect B. Rastrelli, with Baroque rose garden. End of the tour. Departure