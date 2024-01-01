Roman Road
Tyre
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Upper Galilee Museum of Prehistory
23.13 MILES
Israel is home to some of the world's most important prehistoric sites, several of them in the Hula Valley. This gem of a museum, which draws…
25.39 MILES
These restored wetlands are one of the best places in Israel to see cranes, pelicans, storks and an incredible 400 other bird species. To cover the 8.5km…
13.76 MILES
Bone-white limestone cliffs seem to burst from the deep blue sea at this geological beauty spot straddling the Israel–Lebanon border. A cable car descends…
27.24 MILES
The gushing springs, waterfalls and lushly shaded streams of Banias Nature Reserve form one of the most beautiful – and popular – nature spots in the…
29.21 MILES
Built by Muslims in the 13th century to protect the road from Tyre to Damascus, Nimrod Fortress rises fairy-tale-like on a long, narrow ridge (altitude…
26.67 MILES
Migrating birds flock to the wetlands of Israel’s first nature reserve, founded in 1964. More than 200 species of waterfowl mingle happily with cormorants…
26.4 MILES
Decorated with Middle Eastern arches, hanging lamps and bookshelves heavy with holy texts, this synagogue – like the street it’s on – is named in…
26.34 MILES
Founded in the 16th century by Sephardic Jews from Greece, this venerable synagogue looks much as it did 150 years ago. It stands on the site where,…
Nearby Tyre attractions
0.07 MILES
Part of the Al Bass archaeological site, this sizeable funerary complex has hundreds of ornate stone and marble sarcophagi as well as collective tomb…
0.07 MILES
This impressive archway towers over the Roman road that runs beneath it. It marked the entrance to the city and probably dates from the time of Emperor…
0.14 MILES
Part of the Al Bass archaeological site, these aqueducts run parallel to the Roman road and once supplied the city with fresh water from the inland hills.
4. Al Bass Archaeological Site
0.18 MILES
This sprawling site lies 2km east of the centre, entered off the highway. Just past the entrance is a vast funerary complex, with hundreds of ornate…
0.19 MILES
Part of the Al Bass archaeological site, this well-preserved Roman hippodrome was built in the 2nd century AD and once held more than 20,000 spectators. A…
6. Al Mina Archaeological Site
0.82 MILES
Dating from the 3rd millennium BC, these atmospheric ruins cover a large area leading down to an ancient submerged harbour. Highlights include a street…
0.87 MILES
This unusually large bathhouse at the Al Mina ruins complex dates from the 2nd or 3rd century AD. You can clearly see the masses of brick columns that…
0.89 MILES
From the entrance of the Al Mina archaeological complex, you pass down this street paved with geometrical Roman and Byzantine mosaics, on each side of…