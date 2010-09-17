Tyre, Sidon and Maghdouche Day Trip from Beirut

After a one-hour drive from Beirut by comfortable coach, your day trip starts in the magnificent city of Tyre, built by the Romans. Tyre is a UNESCO World Heritage-listed city notable today for its modern cityscape with high-rise buildings, but the remains of its Roman streets, arcades and public buildings, including one of the largest hippodromes of the period, are Tyre's major attractions. The inner city has also retained its industrious maritime character and its interesting old-style houses. Tour the city with your guide on a walking tour and enjoy the breathtaking places. Continuing your day trip, leave Tyre for the breathtaking city of Sidon, a thriving commercial center serving the entire region. Admire the ruins of the Sidon Sea Castle and the Castle of Saint-Louis, known as the Land Castle. Explore the impressive Great Mosque with your guide, and hear how it was built in the 16th century on the foundations of a Crusader building. Then enjoy lunch: a selection of hot and cold meze (Middle Eastern small dishes) or tapas at a traditional Lebanese restaurant. Next it's on to Maghdouche, a short journey away by coach. See the city’s interesting monuments, such as the Old Cave or the Al-Saydeh Ancient Church. At the town’s entrance, on a high hill looking back at the city of Sidon, stands the statue of Lady Mantara, Maghdouche's most famous landmark. After your visit in Maghdouche, you'll return to Beirut with your local guide.Please note: Though the US Department of State has issued a warning against travel to Lebanon due to safety and security concerns, Viator’s Lebanon tours continue to operate with no disruptions. We are in frequent contact with our local suppliers and guides in Lebanon, and they report that all tours are operating as scheduled. Should the situation change, we will update this information and customers will be notified of alterations or cancellations to tours.