Lao Textile Museum

What began as a private museum, established by the family that runs Kanchana Boutique, has subsequently become something of a Lao cultural centre. The emphasis at this leafy compound, spread across several local-style wooden buildings, is on textiles. There is a house filled with looms and antique Lao textiles representing several ethnic groups, and at other stops you can see various stages of weaving and dyeing in action.

The museum is located about 4km northeast of the city centre, in Ban Nongthatai. We do not suggest visiting without first making a reservation at Kanchana Boutique, where you can also pick up a map. Otherwise you may find the place closed.