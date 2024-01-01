This Chinese temple, with its red roofs animated with myriad green and blue dragons, enjoys pretty views over a nearby pond crowded with old Yunnan houses.
3.11 MILES
Phongsali's famous tea village, Ban Komean, lies 14km out of town and commands stupendous valley views that sweep nearly 360 degrees when you stand on the…
23.31 MILES
This vast area of partly unexplored, relatively pristine forest is layered across inaccessible mountains that climax at almost 2000m near the Vietnamese…
0.23 MILES
For great views across town climb to the stupa-topped peak of Phu Fa (1625m); it's a punishing, tree-shaded climb of more than 400 stone steps. A ticket…
0.32 MILES
This museum gives you a chance to deepen your understanding of the ethnic peoples of Phongsali Province. It contains a wealth of cultural information on…
0.09 MILES
These atmospheric one-storey wooden houses make you feel, as you peer into their Chinese-decorated interiors, that you are no longer in Laos but already…
0.4 MILES
Make a dawn visit to the earthy wet market (camera in hand) and thread through the labyrinthine collection of rickety stalls, with all manner of…
0.13 MILES
This modest Buddhist temple is more memorable for its petang-playing monks than its architecture.
