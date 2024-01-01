Chinese Temple

Northern Laos

This Chinese temple, with its red roofs animated with myriad green and blue dragons, enjoys pretty views over a nearby pond crowded with old Yunnan houses.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ban Komean

    Ban Komean

    3.11 MILES

    Phongsali's famous tea village, Ban Komean, lies 14km out of town and commands stupendous valley views that sweep nearly 360 degrees when you stand on the…

  • Phu Den Din NPA

    Phu Den Din NPA

    23.31 MILES

    This vast area of partly unexplored, relatively pristine forest is layered across inaccessible mountains that climax at almost 2000m near the Vietnamese…

  • Phu Fa

    Phu Fa

    0.23 MILES

    For great views across town climb to the stupa-topped peak of Phu Fa (1625m); it's a punishing, tree-shaded climb of more than 400 stone steps. A ticket…

  • Museum of Tribes

    Museum of Tribes

    0.32 MILES

    This museum gives you a chance to deepen your understanding of the ethnic peoples of Phongsali Province. It contains a wealth of cultural information on…

  • Yunnanese Shophouses

    Yunnanese Shophouses

    0.09 MILES

    These atmospheric one-storey wooden houses make you feel, as you peer into their Chinese-decorated interiors, that you are no longer in Laos but already…

  • Market

    Market

    0.4 MILES

    Make a dawn visit to the earthy wet market (camera in hand) and thread through the labyrinthine collection of rickety stalls, with all manner of…

  • Wat Keo

    Wat Keo

    0.13 MILES

    This modest Buddhist temple is more memorable for its petang-playing monks than its architecture.

