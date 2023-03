Want to get rich? Afraid you might be infertile? Don't worry, just ask the Pra Singkham Buddha and your wish will be granted. Legend claims it was cast in Sri Lanka just a few generations after the historical Buddha's death, and reached Laos in 868 CE via Ayodhya in India. Kept initially in the Singkham Cave, by 1457 it had been housed in a specially built temple.