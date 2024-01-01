Banjeng Temple

Northern Laos

LoginSave

Udomxai's foremost monastery is Banjeng Temple, which is modest but very attractively set on a riverside knoll. The most notable feature here is an imaginative concrete 'tree of life'. Tinkling in the breeze, its metal leaves hide a menagerie of naively crafted animal and bird statues that illustrate a local Buddha myth.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pra Singkham Buddha

    Pra Singkham Buddha

    14.64 MILES

    Want to get rich? Afraid you might be infertile? Don't worry, just ask the Pra Singkham Buddha and your wish will be granted. Legend claims it was cast in…

  • PMC

    PMC

    0.34 MILES

    PMC is a small exhibition room and shop introducing local fibres such as jungle vine, and selling handmade paper products, bags and local essences. If you…

  • Phu That Stupa

    Phu That Stupa

    0.47 MILES

    Pretty little Phu That Stupa, a historic structure that was totally rebuilt after wartime destruction, is accessed via stairways from the main road…

  • Wat Phu That

    Wat Phu That

    0.43 MILES

    This attractive hilltop temple is one of the best spots to head to for cooler air and fabulous sunset views of the valley below. The 15m-tall gold Buddha…

  • Museum

    Museum

    0.23 MILES

    Stairways lead up from the main road to the town's two-storey museum, featuring colonial-style shutters and Asian gables. Inside, much of it is dedicated…

  • Hot Springs

    Hot Springs

    14.8 MILES

    Wander down to the river to discover Muang La's modest hot spring that bubbles into the river when water levels are high. When levels are low, a flimsy…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Laos attractions

1. Museum

0.23 MILES

Stairways lead up from the main road to the town's two-storey museum, featuring colonial-style shutters and Asian gables. Inside, much of it is dedicated…

2. PMC

0.34 MILES

PMC is a small exhibition room and shop introducing local fibres such as jungle vine, and selling handmade paper products, bags and local essences. If you…

3. Wat Phu That

0.43 MILES

This attractive hilltop temple is one of the best spots to head to for cooler air and fabulous sunset views of the valley below. The 15m-tall gold Buddha…

4. Phu That Stupa

0.47 MILES

Pretty little Phu That Stupa, a historic structure that was totally rebuilt after wartime destruction, is accessed via stairways from the main road…

5. Pra Singkham Buddha

14.64 MILES

Want to get rich? Afraid you might be infertile? Don't worry, just ask the Pra Singkham Buddha and your wish will be granted. Legend claims it was cast in…

6. Hot Springs

14.8 MILES

Wander down to the river to discover Muang La's modest hot spring that bubbles into the river when water levels are high. When levels are low, a flimsy…