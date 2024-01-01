Muang Phin

Central Laos

An imposing Vietnamese-built monument to Lao-Vietnamese cooperation during the Indochina wars stands in Muang Phin, 155km east of Savannakhet and 34km west of Sepon. Done in the stark 'Heroes of Socialism' style, the monument depicts North Vietnamese Army (NVA) and Pathet Lao (PL) soldiers waving an AK-47 and Lao flag aloft.

Nearby Central Laos attractions

1. Sepon Kao

17.47 MILES

On the banks of the Se Pon, Sepon Kao was bombed almost into the Stone Age during the war. Although a handful of villagers have since moved back, they…

2. Phu Xang Hae NPA

24.99 MILES

Named after Wild Elephant Mountain, Phu Xang Hae is a 1060 sq km expanse of protected forest stretching east–west across the remote north of Savannakhet…

3. War Museum & Ho Chi Minh Trail Site

27.81 MILES

Twenty kilometres east of Sepon, Ban Dong (Dong Village) was on one of the major thoroughfares of the Ho Chi Minh Trail, and was the site of the only Lao…