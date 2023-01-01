Phu Xang Hae NPA

Named after Wild Elephant Mountain, Phu Xang Hae is a 1060 sq km expanse of protected forest stretching east–west across the remote north of Savannakhet Province. Its hills are the source of several smaller rivers, and are also home to the eponymous elephants (and other large vertebrates) and a handful of Phu Thai and Katang villages.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there was little or no infrastructure to accommodate visitors who would like to visit the area, but with recent research trips by local authorities and tour guides, this is appears set to change soon.