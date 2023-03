On the banks of the Se Pon, Sepon Kao was bombed almost into the Stone Age during the war. Although a handful of villagers have since moved back, they live among a few rapidly disappearing reminders of the war, including a pile of bricks surrounding a safe, which was once the town's bank.

If you're on foot or bike, head east from Sepon and turn right just after Km 199; the sign says 'Ban Meuang Sepolkao'.