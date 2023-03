About 18km east of Ban Khoun Kham, Tha Bak sits near the confluence of the Nam Kading and Nam Theun. The reason to stop here is to either take photos of the river or get out on the incredible bomb boats, which are made out of huge missile-shaped drop tanks that carried fuel for jets operating overhead during the war. If you fancy a spin on one, just head down to the riverbank at the eastern end of the bridge and negotiate a price.