The Nam Kading (Kading River) near Paksan is undoubtedly the best way into the wilderness that is Nam Kading NPA, where confirmed animal rarities include the elephant, giant muntjac, pygmy slow loris, François' langur, douc langur, gibbon, dhole, Asiatic black bear, tiger and many bird species. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there was little or no infrastructure to accommodate those who want to visit the protected area.