Limestone Forest Viewpoint

As you approach Ban Khoun Kham along Rte 8 from Rte 13, there is a sala (open-sided shelter) viewpoint between Km 32 and Km 33. Do not, whatever you do, miss the spectacularly dramatic scenery below; somewhere between a dream and a nightmare, the landscape rears raggedly with black rock formations.

At the time of research, Green Discovery had started work on a very impressive project based near here combining a zipline, canopy walk and even accommodation; check in with Green Discovery's office in Tha Khaek for details.