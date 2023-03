All but disappeared now, this historic Кузнечная крепость (Blacksmith's fortress) site was the location of an early-1800s Kokhand fortification, built amidst a much older Silk Road settlement known as Jul. The hill upon which the fortress stood is quite evident when seen from on high, but other than the occasional artefact that gets turned up it's less compelling from ground level.The surrounding neighbourhood has a rough reputation, so don't linger too late.