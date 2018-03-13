Welcome to Kosovo
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and while it has been diplomatically recognised by 112 countries, there are still many nations that do not accept Kosovan independence, including Serbia. The country has been the recipient of massive aid from the international community, particularly the EU and NATO, which effectively run the entity politically and keep peace between the ethnic Albanian majority and the minority Serbs. Barbs of its past are impossible to miss, however: roads are dotted with memorials to those killed in 1999, while NATO forces still guard Serbian monasteries.
Your tour starts from Studentski Trg. Then head towards Pomoravlje District, known as the center of the last Serbian Medieval Kingdom, where monasteries steel keep enormous cultural and historical legacy and wealth.Your first stop is Ravanica monastery. It was the endowment of Prince Lazar built during the period between 1375 and 1377, with its frescoes painted in the years preceding the Battle of Kosovo. Due to its architectural and artistic features, the Ravanica church can be called the birthplace of the new artistic movement called the Morava school. The church is original in its architectural style, which is a blend of the Mount Athos tradition of the trefoil base and the cross-in-square five-domed model which became standard in the time of King Milutin.Continue your ride to Manasija monastery. Manasija monastery is one of the last monuments to Serbian medieval culture, raised by Despot Stefan Lazarević, son of Prince Lazar. The construction of the church, an extravagant fortification and large refectory took from 1406 to 1418. The impressive walls with 11 towers, surrounded by a trench, would at that time have been a modern system for the defense of the monastery. The most dominant and most imposing tower – the keep – is known as Despotova Kula (Despot’s Tower).The Church of the Holy Trinity is considered a prime example of Morava architecture. The frescoes in Manasija, together with those in Kalenić, are the most beautiful of the Morava properties and are considered among the best in old Serbian art in general. Besides the monumental depictions of warriors in the choir transept, especially beautiful are the prophets pictured in the dome, as well as the idealized depiction of Despot Stefan Lazarević presenting a model of the church to the Holy Trinity. Besides monastery churches and fortifications, Manasija partially preserves the remains of the old refectory and library. The library housed a scriptorium in which numerous books were copied for church use. The so-called 'Resava orthography' was greatly valued and was to influence later scribes for some time to come.After this extraordinary experience, you will visit the Resava cave, one of the oldest in Serbia, some 80 million years old, with some of the older formations dating back around 45 million years. The interior of the cave abounds in numerous and varied halls, channels, galleries, columns, stalactites, stalagmites, draperies and flowstone waterfalls.Further on, you will enjoy a traditional Serbian lunch in a unique atmosphere, in a restaurant directly bellow the waterfall. After an unforgettable day, you will head back to Belgrade
Tour starts with pick up from your hotel in Skopje, traveling to Pristina where you will meet your local guide.Firstly you will visit the monastery of Gracanica and after that you will arrive in Pristina. Here you will take a tour and see: the Kosova National Library that represents a modern architectural design, the Mother Teresa statue – born Gonxhe Bojaxhiu-, George Kastrioti Skanderbeg statue, Open Air Archeological Park with artifacts from Neolithic period, the Kosova Museum that was built by Austrians for the Turkish army in 1898 and has an extensive collection of archaeological and ethnological artifacts including the Neolithic Goddesses on a Throne terracotta; Çarshi Mosque which is Pristina oldest building constructed on 15th century by Turkish Sultan Bajazit; the Academy Building which is a 19th century Ottoman konak style private houses; the Clock Tower, a 26 meter high built by Jashar Pasha on 1764; the Fatih Mosque or Imperial Mosque built on 1461 under the Turkish Sultan Mehmed II Fatih; The Great Hammam bath complex built in 1470 and graced with 15 domes with small holes to let light stream in. Also the ethnographic museum, Emin Gjiku complex is a extremely well preserved building from 18th Century and it’s a the only original building left in old bazaar area. The tour finishes with the visit of Gazimestan Tower.You continue to Prizren. Here you will do a walking tour which includes the attractive Ottoman Old Town, known for its gold and silver filigree craftsmen, the hammam, the museum of Prizren League, the Helveti Tekke, Sinia Pasha Mosque and the church of Our Lady of Ljevis. Prizren has the largest number of preserved Ottoman buildings in Kosovo, so simply wandering the old cobbled streets admiring the town houses, mosques and tekkes is a delight. After little break for resting, you will return in Skopje.
After breakfast, take a walk through Pristina, exploring its main attractions in the city centre and surroundings including the Mother Teresa Boulevard, the monument of Scanderbeg (Albanian National Hero), the Clock Tower, Kosovo Government buildings and the 'New Born' monument which is becoming the symbol of this new state. Of particular interest are the Ottoman period mosques of Prishtina with probably the most beautiful, being the Fatih Mosque dating back to 1461 during the golden era of Sultan Mehmet II. Its huge ceiling domed cupola crowns a splendidly painted floral interior of Arabesque design. Nearby is Pristina's oldest building, the Çarshia Mosque completed in 1389. We end our tour with a visit to the Ethnographic Museum situated in a typical Ottoman architecture house, beautifully stocked with original artefacts which testify to the traditions and way of living of the people in Kosovo.
Day 1. Transfer Airport – Hotel TiranaThe group is met at the airport by our Guide and Driver and transfer to the hotel in Tirana. After a short time in the hotel we take a city walk to visit the center of Tirana and Et’hem Bey Mosque.Day 2. Tirana-Marikaj-Kruja – RubikToday we start the day by visiting the History Museum in Tirana. After the visit we head to the agritourist center of Marikaj where a nice lunch arrangements waits for us. Next we travel to the city of Kruja where we can visit the Castle and Scanderbeg Museum. In the end of our visits we transfer to Rubik where will be accommodated.Day 3. Rubik – Prizren – Gjakova – ValbonaWe travel today through the Nation’s Highway toward Prizren, Kosovo. In Prizren we will visit Sinan Pasha mosque, hammam, old city center. Next we drive to Gjakova where we visit the Old Bazaar and have lunch as well. After lunch we head toward Valbona valley in Albania.Day 4. Valbona – Kukaj – ValbonaToday we will walk for about 1 hour to Kukaj village where we will learn more about the life of the local shepherds. We will meet with Tahir, a local, who lives in Kukaj. During tonight’s dinner we have invited a folk group to perform for us. They live in a nearby village and are self taught to play the local instruments and dance.Day 5. Valbona – Fierzë – Koman – ShkodërWe travel by our minibus until Fierza to catch the boat that sails for about 2 hours through Koman Lake. In Koman lake have been built 3 of the most important hydro power plants in Albania with an installed power of 600 MW. After lunch we drive towards Shkodër where before entering the city we can visit Rozafa castle, which dates back to 4th century BC.Day 6. Shkodër – Durrës – BeratToday we head to Durrës the 2nd biggest city in Albania, which dates back to 7th century BC to visit the Roman Amphitheatre. Next we resume driving to Berat to visit the UNESCO city. First we will visit the castle, which dates back to 5th century BC and after that we will take a walk through Mangalem quarter which gave a distinctive look to the city’s architecture.Day 7. Berat – Elbasan – Ibë (village near Tirana)Our journey will take us to Elbasan where we will visit the Castle, which dates back from 15th century and Saint Mary church in the castle. After lunch we drive to Kame resort in the near Tirana where will be accommodated.Day 8. Ibë (village) – Tirana – Mother Teresa AirportToday before our flight departure we can take a walk around the village or just relax in the resort before heading up to the airport. End of the Program.
Our driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje, with a comfortable A/C car/minivan and take you to Kosovo. The first stop, just before arriving to Pristina, is the beautiful 14th century Gracanica Monastery. The tour continues to Pristina, with a sightseeing tour of Pristina where you will be able to see the Cathedral Mother Teresa, the Pristina University and National Library of Pristina, the Scenderbeg Square and statue, followed by a walk through Nane Theresa pedestrian, the Old Bazaar and the Ethnographic museum – Emin Gjaku. After a lunch break, in the afternoon, the tour continues to the picturesque, small town Prizren to see part of the rich cultural heritage of the town. The guide will lead you through the town to see the Stone Bridge, the medieval St. George church, the Catholic church, Sinan Pasha Mosque, Bajrakli Mosque, the Hammam, the house of Prizren League, through the many craft shops of which the golden and silver felegree work stand out to be recognized as real masterpieces of the craftsmen in Prizren.Some of the places you will most likely pass: Gracanica Monastery Cathedral Mother Teresa University of Pristina National Library Skenderbeg square Nena Teresa pedestrian Carshi Mosque The old bazaar Ethnographic museum -Emin Gjaku NEWBORN monument the Stone Bridge St. George church the Catholic church Sinan Pasha Mosque Bajrakli Mosque the Hammam the House of Prizren League the Shadervan square
Day 1We begin our journey toward Northern Albania, leaving Tirana early in the morning at 05:00. At 09:00 we get on the ferry that sails right in the heart of the Albanian Alps. The Koman lake ferry trip offers some spectacular views of the Albanian Alps, waterfalls, rural villages and wild forests. Passing through Bajram Curri, we enter the national park of Valbona Valley. After a delicious traditional lunch, we explore some of the main attractions, such as a great valley named “Lugina e Valbonës”, a fountain head called “Krojet e Ragamit”, the lake “Liqeni i Xhemës” “The old Mill” “The center of the village”, “The old school” etc.Dinner and overnight in Guesthouse. Day 2 After the breakfast we will left Valbona behind and will be faced toward Prizren. In the centre of the town, on the bank of river Bistrica, stands the house in which in 1878, the League of Prizren was held. It was an assembly of representatives of all Albanian inhabited regions that demanded autonomy from the Ottoman Empire. This event was the starting point of the Albanian liberation movement, which eventually led to the declaration of the independence of Albania in 1912. The house archives many of the documents relating to the League of Prizren. Next destination is Prizren Castle, an old fortress situated the old part of the city of Prizren. The fortress dates since the Roman years and lived until 1915, when it was destroyed during the First World War. It was built to protect Prizren from foreign attacks and consists of a great number of underground tunnels. Due to its long and interesting history, as well as the amazing view of the city, its ruins attract a great number of visitors nowadays. After visiting these two most historical objects, everyone is free to have lunch, you can choose nor a great restaurant neither a small one where you can taste homemade “suxhuk”. After lunch it’s time to travel back in Tirana capital city. This is the end of our journey. We hope you enjoyed this irreplaceable experience through rural Albania. ChooseBalkans.com thanks you for being part of our services and you are welcomed to participate in our next trip.Will be visited1) Koman Lake2) “Xhema’s” lake3) Valvona Waterfall4) Valbona Valley and Old Mill5) City Tour of Prizren (Kosovo)6) The Legue of Prizren7) The Castle of Prizren Included Dedicated transport Dedicated Professional guide Ferry Ticket One night of sleep in Traditional Guesthouse Traditional Lunch in guesthouse Traditional dinner in guesthouse Breakfast City Tour of Prizren (Tickets Included)