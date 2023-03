Smaller than Chania Falls, Thika Falls are still impressive to watch. Located on the Blue Post Hotel grounds, you can watch the falls while your kids play on the large field next to the lookout. There are also barbecue facilities nearby, though you'll have to ask permission from the hotel reception to use them.

If you want to make a day of your visit to Thika Falls, you may be asked to pay something to use the hotel's facilities.