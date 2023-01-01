Nabahani Ruins

Located just outside Paté Town, these ruins are slowly vanishing under a riot of tropical vegetation and banana plantations. There is nothing to stop you from wandering among the tombs, ancient mosques and other crumbling buildings, with local farmers growing edible crops and tobacco in the plots between the ruins. It's worth getting a guide in advance to point out the Mosque with the Two Mihrabs and the remains of a Portuguese house.

At night, no local will venture into the ruins because they fear the djinn (guardian spirits) rumoured to inhabit them. Lamu Museum may be able to organise a guide.