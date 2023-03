It’s hard to believe today that Siyu was once the major city of the Lamu archipelago, with 30,000 inhabitants and several major universities. The only remnant of this glory is an enormous intact fort, which, given its emergence from the abandoned mangrove and coconut forest, is quite dramatic. Today Siyu is a small village with a whole lot of donkeys. Locals will happily put you up with a meal for about KSh500 to KSh600.