Donkey Sanctuary

A man without a donkey is a donkey, claims one Swahili proverb. Or, as the staff of this sanctuary might tell you, a man who doesn’t look after his donkey is a donkey. With around 3000 donkeys active on Lamu, Equus asinus is the main form of transport here. Visitors are free to visit the sanctuary and learn about its work – donations appreciated.

This sanctuary was established by the International Donkey Protection Trust of Sidmouth, UK, to improve the lot of the island’s hard-working beasts of burden.