The best place to see dhows being built is the village of Matondoni, in the island's northwest. It’s a peaceful little fishing village that receives few visitors, so the welcome is always warm.

To get there from Lamu Town, you can walk the 6km (about two hours – ask for directions from the back of town and follow the telephone poles), slogging your way through sand part of the way. Alternatively, you can hire a donkey or take an organised dhow trip (which normally continues onto Kipungani for a swim and, sea conditions depending, then loops around the island and back to Lamu town via Shela). Jambo House organises guided walks to Matondoni.