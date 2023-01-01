Treasures of Africa Museum

This private museum is the personal collection of Mr Wilson, a former colonial officer in Uganda and quite a character. Based mainly on his experiences with the Karamojong people of northern Uganda, Mr Wilson’s small museum illustrates his theory that a universal worldwide agricultural culture existed as far back as the last ice age.

It's a little hard to find. Take the road next to the petrol station at the south end of town (opposite the Kitale Club), then first left and left again over the grass with the wheel trails on it. It's a good idea to call ahead to check it's open.