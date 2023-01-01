Kitale Nature Conservancy

This place looks as if it was designed by Frankenstein after he converted to Christianity and dropped acid. Though you could come here for the picnic tables or play parks, the butterfly spotting or the birdwatching, or maybe even for the incredibly kitsch portrayal of biblical scenes, you'll probably do as most do and immediately follow the 'Deformed Animals' signs. And deformed (and rather distressed looking) animals is exactly what you'll find.

They were building a snake park at the time of writing.