Kitale Museum

Founded on the collection of butterflies, birds and ethnographic memorabilia left to the nation in 1967 by the late Lieutenant Colonel Stoneham, this museum has an interesting range of ethnographic displays of the Pokot, Akamba, Marakwet and Turkana peoples. There are also any number of stuffed dead things shot by various colonial types, including a hedgehog and a cheetah with a lopsided face.

The outdoor exhibits include some traditional tribal homesteads and a collection of snakes, tortoises and crocodiles, plus an interesting ‘Hutchinson Biogas Unit’.

If big cats with funny heads don't do it for you, the small nature trail that leads through some not-quite-virgin rainforest at the back of the museum will surely please you. It's a good place for birdwatching and their are lots of colobus monkeys.