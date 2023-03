Tauelsizdik sayabagy, accessed by footbridge from the tall, Mother Earth–topped Independence Monument, was inaugurated in 2011 for the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. It focuses on Ramizder alany (Symbols Sq) which contains assorted national and ethnic-Kazakh symbols designed to inspire feelings of national unity, dominated by the tall Altyn Shanyrak monument, representing the central roof opening of a yurt.