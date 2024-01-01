Altyn Shanyrak

Shymkent

The tall Altyn Shanyrak monument in the middle of Independence Park – a sort of tall, metallic funnel – represents the central roof opening of a yurt.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Regional Museum of Southern Kazakhstan

    Regional Museum of Southern Kazakhstan

    5.39 MILES

    In its shiny new quarters on the northern outskirts of the city, this regional museum has well-presented, trilingual displays on local geology, Iron Age…

  • Tauelsizdik sayabagy

    Tauelsizdik sayabagy

    0.06 MILES

    Tauelsizdik sayabagy, accessed by footbridge from the tall, Mother Earth–topped Independence Monument, was inaugurated in 2011 for the 20th anniversary of…

  • Alleya Slavy

    Alleya Slavy

    1.62 MILES

    In Abay Park, two tall concrete pillars lean on each other above an eternal flame, and the alley is lined with plaques bearing the names of the more than…

  • Bazar Samal

    Bazar Samal

    3.32 MILES

    Of several new markets around the city fringes, Bazar Samal, next to Samal bus station, is the biggest and most interesting, with a particularly colourful…

  • Abdul-Aziz Baba Mausoleum

    Abdul-Aziz Baba Mausoleum

    8.13 MILES

    The occupant of the three-domed Abdul-Aziz Baba Mausoleum is believed to have been a leader of the Arabic forces that brought Islam to the Sayram area in…

  • Karashash-Ana Mausoleum

    Karashash-Ana Mausoleum

    8.06 MILES

    The 13th-century Karashash-Ana Mausoleum is where Akhmed Yasaui’s mother lies beneath the central tombstone.

  • Central or Upper Bazaar

    Central or Upper Bazaar

    0.31 MILES

    The central bazaar is now somewhat diminished after the conversion of its outlying sprawl into parks and the removal of many traders to markets on the…

