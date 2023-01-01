Museum of Victims of Political Repression

This small museum documents Soviet oppression in Kazakhstan, from the dekulakisation (Soviet campaign of political repression from 1929 to 1932) and Stalinist repressions of the 1930s to the victims of Zheltoksan in Almaty in 1986. There are some heartbreaking personal effects of ALZhIR inmates in the small room adjoining the main hall, and photos of victims surround a powerful central sculpture showing freedom-striving figures restrained by a Soviet banner, their bodies pierced by a broken Communist star. Booklet (200T), partly in English, may be available.